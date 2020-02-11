Helen E Watson, of Columbia, passed away February 7, 2020 she was 75 years old. Helen was born December, 1, 1944 in Ogden Utah, the daughter of Geza Bertha and Irene Brooks. She married Jimmy Watson on September 6, 2002 in Columbia Missouri. She worked as a LPN until retirement.

Helen loved her beloved dog Little Bit, and loved spending time with her grandkids, family and friends.

Funeral services were held on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at 11:00 am at Robinson Funeral Home, burial followed at Liberty Cemetery in Ashland, Missouri.

Survivors include: husband Jimmy Watson of Columbia Mo.; daughter Deborah (W. Steve) Stockman of Wardsville Mo, sons Bill (Rachel) Farr, Michael Farr of Jefferson City; daughter Sherry (Ron) Morse of Centralia Mo., sister Rebecca Carpenter of Jefferson City. 12 grand children, 18 great grand children.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and sister, Gayrene Stegal

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Alzheimer’s Association.

Arrangements under the direction of Robinson Funeral Home in Ashland, Mo.