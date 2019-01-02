Helen Smith passed away January 1, 2019 at Ashland Healthcare, she was 95 years old. Helen was born November 23, 1923 in Wilton, the daughter of Ross and Lola Sapp Glascock. She married Joseph C. Smith on November 23, 1945 in Hartsburg and he preceded her in death. Helen was a secretary at the University of Missouri until her retirement. She was a member of Goshen Primitive Baptist Church and Ashland Order of Eastern Star.

Funeral Services will be held on January 03, 2019 at 11:00am at Robinson Funeral Home with burial in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 9:00 to 11:00am

Survivors include her children, Richard ( Veronica) Smith of Lake Ozark, Douglas Smith of Ashland, Donna (Jim) Smith of Ashland; sisters, Ola Mae Taggart of Ashland and Betty Blythe of Holt Summit; 4 grandchildren, Adam, April, Lindsay and Whitney; 6 great grandchildren several nieces and nephews.

She was also preceded in death by one brother, Douglas Glascock and one sister, Reba Glascock.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions are suggested to Ashland Order of Eastern Star in care of the family.