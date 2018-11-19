Hallie Griffin of Ashland, passed away November 16, 2018 at Ashland Healthcare, she was 94 years old.

She was born November 29, 1923 in McBaine, the daughter of Gilbert and Dorothy Blythe Sapp. She married Alfred Griffin on March 23, 1940 and he preceded her in death. Hallie retired from the University of Missouri Hospital where she worked in surgery prep.

Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, November 21, 2018 at 11:00am at Robinson Funeral Home in Ashland, with burial following in Liberty Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:00 to 11:00.

Survivors include her grandson Dennis (Tracy) Griffin of Ashland;

great grandchildren, Dustin, Faryn and Gunner.

She was also preceded in death by her son, Jimmy Dale Griffin; several brothers and sisters.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions are suggested to Liberty Cemetery in care of the family.