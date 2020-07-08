Goldie M. Rippeto of Ashland passed away on July 5, 2020 at the St. Joseph Bluffs in Jefferson City, she was 94 years old. Goldie was born December 11, 1925 in Ashland, the daughter of Jasper James Griffin and Beulah G. Jones, Griffin. She married Elwood D. Rippeto and he preceded her in death. She had a long time companion James Nichols whom also preceded her in death. Goldie worked at the University of Missouri in food service. She was a member of the Southern Boone Senior Center for many years where she quilted and played cards. Goldie played softball and basketball in high school. Goldie loved dancing, playing cards, watching the St.Louis Cardinals and MU ballgames.

Graveside Service at New Salem Cemetery in Ashland on July 9, 2020 at 10:00am. Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 6:00pm on Wednesday July 8 at Robinson Funeral Home with social distancing.

Survivors include her son, Zachary (Jane) Rippeto of Ashland; two granddaughters, Keely and Tasha.

Also preceding her in death are three brothers, Elmo, LeRoy and Carel, one sister, Edith Steelman.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions are suggested to New Salem Cemetery in care of the family.