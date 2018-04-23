Goldie P. Holder of Fulton passed away April 21, 2018 at the University of Missouri, she was 86 years old.

Goldie was born November 23, 1931 in Ashland, the daughter of James and Reba Nichols Thomas. She married Emil D. Holder on December 17, 1946 in Ashland and he preceded her in death. She retired from Von Hoffman Press after 37 years as a bookbinder.

Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday April 24, 2018 at 6:00pm, visitation will be from 4:00 to 6:00pm at Robinson Funeral Home in Ashland.

Survivors include, her daughter, Delores (David) Crowson of Fulton; her grandchildren, James and Jeff Rodgers, Jennifer Bullard and Allison Baloga, Dallas Andrade; fourteen great grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren.

She is also preceded in death by her daughter, Donna Holder, four brothers and three sisters.

In lieu of flowers Memorial Contributions are suggested to New Liberty Cemetery in care of the funeral home.