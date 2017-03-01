Gloria Leann Haight of Hartsburg, passed away February 28, 2017 at Boone Hospital Center, she was 65 years old.

Gloria was born May 2, 1951 in Columbia, the daughter of James and Alice Crump, Phillips, She married Garry Haight in 1983 in Hartsburg and he survives. Gloria worked for Ashland Healthcare as a CNA and CMT. Gloria was a member of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church. She loved her family, spending time with her grandchildren, her animals. Gloria loved gardening, growing flowers, and just spending time outside. She attended Multiple Sclerosis meetings in Columbia whenever she could.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday March 3, 2017 at Robinson Funeral Home at 1:00pm. Visitation will be held on Thursday March 2 from 4:00 to 6:00 at the funeral home.

She is also survived by one son, Troy (Michele) Phillips of Hartsburg; one daughter, Angie (Glen) Covington of Ashland; three sisters, Ruthie (Patrick) Coleman of Ashland, Charlene (Gene) Sapp of Hartsburg and DeAnna (Mike) Peach, of Tennessee; three grandchildren, Colby and Connor Phillips, Nicole Covington.

She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Curtis and Jimmy Phillips.

In lieu of flowers Memorial Contributions are suggested to New Salem Cemetery in care of the family.