George Washington Coffman, Jr passed away from dementia on May 20, 2019 in Sykesville, Maryland. George was born on February 19, 1933 in Woodlandville, Mo. He was the oldest of three sons born to Frances Read Coffman and George Washington Coffman, Sr.

George spent his formative years growing up on the family farm and later attended the University of Missouri where he earned an undergraduate degree in Economics. He married Barbara Sue Edwards of Centralia, Mo., in 1960 and they lived in Kansas, then later moved to Washington, DC.

George worked for the US Census Bureau and later the Department of Agriculture as an economist. He also earned his masters degree and completed part of a Ph.D. program in Economics at the University of Maryland. George retired in 1984 and he and his family relocated to Lakeland, Florida where he lived until he moved to Sykesville, MD in April 2019.

Despite being legally blind since 1982, George was known for being fiercely independent, inquisitive and generous, always willing to offer help others. He and Barbara were active members of the First United Methodist Church, PEACE, and several volunteer organizations over the years.

He is preceded in death by his beloved wife Barbara who died in 2016 and is survived by his children, granddaughter, several family members as well as his extended network of friends. Services will be held in Florida and Missouri later this year. For information, contact BJ (Brenda) Bonney at: (954) 258-4859.