 Gary Wilson 1935-2018

Gary Wayne Wilson of Ashland passed away February 22, 2018 at Ashland

Healthcare, he was 82 years old. He was born September 13, 1935 in Humansville MO., the son of Harold and Marjorie Kearney Wilson. Gary married Suda Lee Salmon on February 9, 1956 in Columbia and she preceded him in death.

Memorial Services will be held on Friday March 2, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. at Robinson Funeral Home in Ashland.

Survivors include, his children, Danny (Teresa) Wilson, Tina Reidlinger, Tonya Wilson and Tracey (Sean) Chapman; one sister, Carolyn Maxwell; nine grandchildren and three great grandchildren.