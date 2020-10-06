Gary Hudson passed away October 5, 2020 at the University of Missouri, he was 82 years old.

Gary was born May 12, 1938 in Jefferson City, the son of Lloyd and Nell Patton Hudson. He married Hazel Sapp on April 5, 1958 in Hartsburg, Missouri and she survives. He retired as a mechanic in Auto Service.

He loved trail riding with his old woman, fishing, hunting and raising cattle. He loved his family and was a member of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church.

Funeral Services will be held on October 9th at 2:30pm at Robinson Funeral Home with burial following in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service.

Survivors also include his son, Kenny (Christina) Hudson of Hartsburg, his daughter, Karla Hudson of Columbia; three grandchildren, Justin Hudson, Colton Trimble and Arianna (Jamie) Mucalo; one great grandson, Mason Hudson.

In Lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions are suggested to Mt. Pleasant Cemetery of New Liberty Cemetery.