Frederick E. Martie, of Ashland, achieved his lifelong dream on February 12, 2018. At 1 p.m. he was standing face-to-face with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 17 at Living Faith Church in Ashland.

Fred was born April 20, 1951 to Charles E. Martie and Elizabeth (Graham) Martie. In 1963, his life changed when Gladys Smith marreid Charles and became his forever mom. On July 31, 1970, Fred married his high school sweetheart Penny Parman. She survives in the home. Their love brought forth two daughters: His baby girl, Angela Martie (Tom Chicovsky) and his favorite, Jennifer Lee (Donnie).

Fred was preceded in death by his parents Charles and Gladys Martie. He is survived by his grandbabies: Allisha (Nick) Andrews, Steven Roberts, Brianna and Katie Lee, Alyssa, Zac, Zander, Caleb and Emma Chicovsky. His pride and joy, the one the only great-grandson Killian Saylor Andrews.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to KJAB.com Christian radio for the transmitter fund.