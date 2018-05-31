Frank R. Thompson, of Columbia, formerly of Rocky Mt. Missouri passed away May 30, 2018 , he was 85 years old. Frank was born June 18, 1932 in Dover, New Jersey, the son of Frank and Della Camp, Thompson. He married Gail D. Mitchell on April 21, 1956 in Dover, New Jersey. He served in the US Army during the Korean War. He owned and operated his own business, Frank R. Thompson Plumbing & Heating. He served as past President of the Lions Club and Historian at American Legion Post 249 in New Jersey and Trustee of the AMVETS Post 108 in Rocky Mount, Missouri.

Memorial Services will be held on Thursday June 7th, 2018 at 2:00 pm at Robinson Funeral Home in Ashland.

Survivors include his wife, Gail Thompson of Columbia; two sons, Frank (Frances) Thompson III of Hartsburg and Dean (Lisa) Thompson of Columbia; one daughter; Terri Herold of Ashland; two sisters, Alyce Polyak of Mt. Hope New Jersey and Barbara (Leonard) Sweedy of Rome, New York; 6 grandchildren, Kyle and Katie Thompson, Jessica and Alison Thompson, Christi (Christopher) Sjoblom and Kevin Herold; one great grandchild, Eric Sjoblom.

In lieu of flowers Memorial Contributions are suggested to AMVETS or to the American Legion in care of Robinson Funeral Home 601 N. Henry Clay Blvd. Ashland Missouri 65010.