Fern Brashear of Ashland, passed away June 6, 2018 at Ashland Healthcare, she was 96 years old. Fern was born February 27, 1922 in Ashland, the daughter of Stonie and Bessie Burnett, Harrison. She married Jim Brashear on January 13, 1951 in Ashland and he preceded her in death. She worked in the Academic Support Center at the University of Missouri until her retirement. Fern was a member of First Christian Church in Jefferson City, Ashland Order of Eastern Star #309, Ashland Garden Club, Southern Boone Historical Society.

Funeral Services will be held on Thursday June 14, 2018 at 11:00am with visitation from 9:00 to 11:00. Burial will follow in New Liberty Cemetery.

Survivors include, one daughter, Jan (David) Ray of Hartsburg, one son, David Brashear of Alameda, CA; two granddaughters and two great granddaughters.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Doug Harrison.

In lieu of flowers Memorial Contributions are suggested to Hospice Compassus, Ashland Garden Club Scholarship in care of the family.