Ernie Lee Nichols of Columbia, passed away April 30, 2017, he was 78 years old.

Ernie was born May 23, 1938 in Ashland, the son of Leonard and Lillian Peak, Nichols. He retired from Richardson Excavating in 1998 after 25 years of services. He loved car races, tractor pulls and Canadian mist.

Funeral Services will be held on Thursday May 4, 2017 at 1:00pm at Robinson Funeral Home in Ashland with visitation one hour prior. Burial will follow in New Liberty Cemetery.

Survivors include, his companion of 36 years, Bonnie Bennett, one son, Dale Nichols; two daughters, Mary Esterline and Annie Nichols, Bonnies children, Curtis Bennett and Connie Nichols, eight grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, and 1 great great grandchild; one brother, Allen Dale Nichols and two sisters, Carolyn Fischer and Nancy Knehans.

He was preceded in death by his parents, one daughter and one grandson

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions are suggested to New Liberty Cemetery in care of the family.