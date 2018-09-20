Emma Fern Wren McDonald, 86, of Caruthersville, Mo., died Tuesday, September 11, 2018 at St. Francis Hospital in Cape Girardeau, Mo.

She was born July 8, 1932 to Oren and Clarice (Glascock) Wren on a farm near Wilton and graduated from Ashland High School in 1950.

In 1958 Emma married Perry McDonald and moved to Caruthersville shortly thereafter, where she was active in her church and community.

She is survived by daughters Gayle McDonald of Henderson, Tenn.; Gwen (Doug) McDowell, and Lisa (James) Gore, all of Caruthersville; five grandchildren: Adam (Susan), Sarah (Richard), Logan (Natasha), Ben and Spencer; six great grandchildren; and sisters Esther Lewis, Oleta Forsee and Lora Jones, all of Ashland, as well as many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Perry; a son, Randall Perry McDonald; one great grandaughter; and three brothers, Virgil, Lahmon and Thurman Wren.

Funeral services were conducted Satudrday, September 15, 2018 at Central Church of Christ in Caruthersville.