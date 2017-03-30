On March 29, 2017, the world suffered the great loss of our beautiful May Flower, Emma Genevieve Pliska.

She was born May 4, 1996, in Topeka, KS, to Daniel and Brigitte (Ames) Pliska. Growing up in Ashland, MO, Emma was a brilliant artist and pianist with a delightful sense of humor. She graduated high school a year early to pursue a degree in Computer Engineering. As an advocate of mental health, Emma was an active blogger, sharing advice and view points on her personal blog, OvercomingToday.com.

In addition to her parents, she will be lovingly remembered and deeply missed by her brothers, Derek Pliska, Danny Pliska (wife, Kate), and many friends. Emma had a certain sparkle and her dazzling personality touched many lives for the better.

A Celebration of her Life will be held at Robinson Funeral Home (601 N. Henry Clay Blvd, Ashland, MO) on Monday, April 3, 2017 with visitation beginning at 1:00 pm and service to follow at 2:00 pm.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to National Alliance on Mental Illness (nami.org).

Online condolences may be left at StLouisCremation.com.