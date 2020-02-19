Elizabeth Frances Burnett of Ashland, passed away at the University of Missouri Hospital on February 13, 2020, she was 95 years old.

Elizabeth was born August 21, 1924 in Ashland, the daughter of Ether and Julia Forsee Smith. She married Hugh (Pete) Burnett on January 12, 1946 in Jefferson City and he preceded her in death. Elizabeth worked for Oberman’s Garment Factory as a seamstress.

Funeral Services will be held on Monday, February 17, 2020 at 11:00am at Robinson Funeral Home with burial following in New Salem Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:00 to 11:00am.

Survivors include her sons, Larry (Judy) Burnett and Richard (Patty Riegel) Burnett of Ashland; two grandchildren, Angela (Mark) Hollingsworth and Monica (Kirk) Welander; six great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers Memorial Contributions are suggested to New Salem Cemetery in care of the family.

She was also preceded in death by one brother, Durwood Smith