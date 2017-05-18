Eldon Smith of Ashland passed away May 17, 2017 at Ashland Healthcare.

Eldon was born May 31, 1933 in Illinois, the son of John and Obelia Hepperman Smith. He loved

stock car and Nascar races and was a roofer for many years. He retired from Southern Boone

School District where he was a bus driver for 13 years. He loved his children that he drove

everyday and they loved him.

Funeral Services will be held on Sunday May 21, 2017 at 1:30pm at Robinson Funeral Home

with burial following in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service.

Survivors include his daughter Stacy Smith and one grandson Tristen Collins of Ashland.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions are suggested to Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in care of the family.