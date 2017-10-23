Edward J. Avery Jr., of Ashland, formerly of Barnhart, passed away October 19, 2017 at the University of Missouri, he was 77 years old.

Ed was born January 26, 1940 in Flamm City, Mo, the son of Edward and Josephine M. Schmidt Avery. He was a graduate of Melville High School, retired from Laborer Union Local 110.

Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, October 29, 2017 from 1:00 to 3:00 pm at Robinson Funeral Home in Ashland.

He is survived by one sister, his daughter and two grandchildren, many friends from all around.

In lieu of flowers Memorial Contributions may be sent to Robinson Funeral Home at 601 N. Henry Clay Blvd. Ashland Missouri 65010.