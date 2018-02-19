Dulcenia “Dulcie” Jolene Kidwell, 74, of Ashland, passed away peacefully on February 18, 2018 at Boone Hospital Center.

She was born on May 28, 1943 in Boone County, Mo., to parents Joe D. Sapp and Mildred Christian Sapp. She was a graduate of Southern Boone High School, immediately going to work at Shelter Insurance Companies for 36 years as a senior underwriter for various states throughout her career.

She was married to Jim Kidwell in 1959, to that union they had two daughters: Rhonda (Darrel) Durham, Columbia and Laurie Kidwell (Randy Edwards), Ashland, a granddaughter Stacy (Sam) Tatiersky, and two great grandchildren Danica and Quentin of Ashland and cousins Dale and Reta Christian, Oakland, Tenn. She leaves behind her invaluable friend and constant companion, Tee Dozier of Columbia.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her siblings, and former spouse Jimmy Kidwell.

She stayed actively involved with the Cancer Research Center, which hosts the annual Jim Kidwell Memorial Gala. Dulcenia was also a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles 2730.

Once retired, Dulcenia enjoyed sharing her skills as a wonderful cook and an accomplished seamstress with family and friends. She enjoyed gardening, attending plays at Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre, country concerts and spending time with her great-grandchildren.

Dulcenia loved to have fun which radiated with her many friends as she was the life of the party and ready to go at the drop of a hat. She had a memory like a steel trap and could always pull odd facts out of the air.

Visitation is scheduled for Wednesday, February 21st from 4:00-6:00 p.m. at Robinson’s Funeral Home in Ashland. The funeral will be held at Robinson’s, Thursday, February 22nd at 10:00 a.m. Burial will be at New Salem Cemetery following the service. The family will gather at Southern Boone County Senior Center, 406 Douglas Drive for a reception. All friends are welcome to join them.

In lieu of flowers, Dulcenia requested memorials be made to the Cancer Research Center, 3501 Berrywood Drive, #2, Columbia, MO 65201 or an animal shelter of your choice.