Donna Marie West-Borgman, 75, of Hallsville, passed away on June 4, 2019, at Boone Hospital Center, surrounded by her family.

Donna was born on August 17, 1943 in Columbia, Missouri, to the late James and Brooxie (Hunt) Ashlock. She graduated from Ashland High School. Donna was a press operator for the City of Columbia printing department where she retired from in 1999. She married Eldred Borgman on October 21, 2000, in Columbia, Missouri.

Donna loved remodeling, woodworking, antiquing, and most of all spending time with her family.

She is survived by her husband: Eldred Borgman; 4 children: Michael West (Sarah) of Jefferson City, Missouri, Cheryl West-Calvin (Paul Stroud) of Ashland, Missouri, Lisa West-Calvin (Wendall) of Lohman, Missouri, and Tracy West-Perkins (Tony) of Columbia, Missouri; 2 sisters: Ila Lois Miller (Greg) of Columbia, Missouri, Judith Ann Pierce of Cortez, Colorado; 11 grandchildren: Hailey, Hayden, Rusty, Lauren, and Tyler Calvin, Zachary, and Ella Perkins, Brooxie, and Ava West, Olivia Bexten, Benjamin Wilson; 3 great-grandchildren, and many cousins, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by 2 brothers: James Ashlock and Jack Whitworth and 1 granddaughter: Kara Calvin.

Family and Friends will be received from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Monday, June 10, 2019, at Parker-Millard Funeral Service with the Funeral Service following at 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home, with Rev. Ken Greimann officiating. Interment will follow in St. Paul’s Lutheran Church Cemetery near Slater, Missouri.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society or St. Paul’s Lutheran Church Cemetery Association in Slater, Missouri.

Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory; 12 East Ash Street, Columbia, Missouri, 65203; (573) 449-4153. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.ParkerMillard.com