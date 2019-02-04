Donna Glascock, of Ashland, passed away February 2, 2019, she was 69 years old. She was born July 25, 1949 in Columbia, the daughter of JT and Eva Short Benedict.

Donna retired from the Randolph County Farmers Mutual Insurance, where she was office manager. Donna was a member of Goshen Primitive Baptist Church. Through the years she was a member of the Cedar Valley Riders Saddle Club and enjoyed trail riding and she spent time at the Southern Boone Senior Center. She was dedicated in supporting her children through 4-H and Missouri High School Rodeo. There is nothing she loved more than being a “mama.”

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, February 7, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., with visitation one hour prior at Robinson Funeral Home in Ashland.

Survivors include, her son, Kevin (Kelly) Glascock of Tipton; two daughters, Jennifer (Steve) Tade of Ashland and Jeanette (Dustin) Jilek of Princeton, Kan.; two brothers, Clint (Marilyn) Benedict of Ashland, Darrie Benedict of Columbia; one sister, Kathy (Jim Bob) Little of Columbia; six grandchildren, Riley, Kohl, Shelbye, Morgan, Taylor Jo and Taylor K. one great grandchild, Harper.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions are suggested to the Southern Boone Senior Center in care of the family.