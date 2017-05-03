Donald Ralph Selby, 84 of Joplin, Missouri, passed from this life on Thursday, April 27, 2017, following a long illness.

Don was born in Ashland, Missouri on October 17, 1932, to the late Ralph and Alma Selby. Don was the oldest of five sons; JC, Lewis, Wayne and Terry Selby. After a long and successful career, Don and his wife, Faye retired in Joplin, Missouri in 1983. Don was a beloved husband, father and grandfather. He was happiest when he was among family.

Don married his wife, Faye on June 4, 1955 upon returning from the Korean War in 1955.

He is survived by his wife, Faye of 61 years; sons, Gary and Ruth of Kimberling City, Missouri, Duane and Sue of Lee Summit, Missouri; 4 grandchildren, Tiffany Selby, Tara and Andrew Mitchell, Tyler Selby, Logan and Katy Selby; 3 great grandchildren, Palmer Selby, Mickelson Selby and Hudson Mitchell.

Other than his parents, Don is also preceded in death by a brother, JC Selby.

Funeral services were held Monday, May 1, at Parker Mortuary in Joplin, Missouri with entombment following at Ozark Memorial Park Cemetery, Joplin.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Alzheimer’s Association or Hospice Compassus, both in care of the mortuary.

Funeral arrangements were under the direction of Parker Mortuary, Joplin, Missouri.