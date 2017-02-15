Donald L. Turner, age 80, of Gravois Mills, passed away Monday, February 13, 2017, at his home after a brave struggle with cancer. He was born April 30, 1936, in Kansas City, Kansas, the son of the late Glade A. and Vesper K. (Alley) Turner.

On April 8, 1961, he was united in marriage to his surviving wife, Naomi Carolyn (Hurd) Turner. They were lifelong partners, sharing every facet of their lives together.

He proudly served his country in the US Navy, where he learned the skills to become one of IBM’s best diagnostic Field Engineers, a position he held for 33 years until his retirement in1991.

Don served the Gravois Mills community as a volunteer fireman and first responder for 17 years. He retired from the department as unit captain. Don was a master woodworker and builder, and the days of his life were spent crafting various projects with his strong hands and agile mind. The beautiful home he built was filled with his woodwork and his family cherishes the many handcrafted items that he gifted to them. As a father he fostered his love of handiwork, education, and computer skills in his children. Countless friends in the community turned to him to solve their computer issues and he did so without hesitation.

In addition to his wife, Naomi, he is survived by his son, Steve Turner and wife Sarah of Georgetown, Texas; his son, Jeff Turner of Canton, Michigan; his daughter Dawn Powell and husband Mark of Camdenton, Mo; his son Brian Turner and wife Linda of Hartsburg, Mo; 8 grandchildren: Lyndi Turner, Susan Turner, Carrie Turner, Daniel Martin, Christopher Martin, Matthew Powell, Grace Powell, and Ben Turner; and his great friend Raymond McGary.

A celebration of Don’s life will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, February 18th, with full military honors at 2:00 PM at the family home. The family will receive friends from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Wounded Warrior Foundation or the Disabled Veterans Foundation.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Kidwell-Garber Laurie/Sunrise Beach Chapel.