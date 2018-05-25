Don Paul Wilson of Sturgeon passed away at Capital Region Hospital in Jefferson City, Missouri on May 25th, he was 67 years old. Don was born September 22, 1950 in Jefferson City, the son of Grover Durwood and Dortheia Hildegard Brune, Wilson. Don was a member of Peace United Church in Hartsburg. After 45 years of working he retired from Centurylink on July 7th, 2014 where he was a Senior Engineer.

Memorial Services will be held at Peace United Church of Christ in Hartsburg on Wednesday May 30, 2018 at 11:00 am with visitation one hour prior.

Survivors include his son, Doug Wilson of Columbia; his daughter, Renee (David) Taylor of Jefferson City; two brothers, Dean (Patty) Wilson of Bedford, Virginia and Dale (Nyoka) Wilson of Ashland; grandchildren, Tailor, Jessica, Samantha, Johnathan, Joshua and Kaleigh; step-grandchildren, Keith and Samantha, Matthew, Thomas III, Kaitlyn, step-great grandchildren, Patrick, Benjamin, Griffin, Jaysalyn, Gabriella, Skylyn and Lane.

In lieu of flowers Memorial Contributions are suggested to the Grandchildrens Education Fund in care of Central Bank of Boone County.

Arrangements under the direction of Robinson Funeral Home in Ashland.