Dixie Davis of Columbia passed away at her home on June 7, 2017, she was 68 years old.

Dixie was born August 23, 1948 in Jefferson City, the daughter of Samuel and Eva Nichols Meng. She was married to Kenneth Davis and he preceded her in death.

Survivors include her eight children, 16 grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, one brother and one sister.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Robinson Funeral Home.