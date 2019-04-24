Diane Elizabeth Edwards Thoenen Harmon of Ashland passed away at her home on April 24, 2019, she was 60 years old. Diane was born October 04, 1958 in Jefferson City, the daughter of John and Marilyn Walker Edwards. She married Tommy Thoenen on April 29, 1978 and he preceded her in death. She later married Eric Harmon on July 6, 2013 and he survives at the home.

No services will be held.

Survivors also include, her son, Isaiah (Jill) Harmon of Hartsburg; two daughters, Christi (Dave) Morris of Eldon and Tina Harmon of Sedalia; one brother, Chuck Edwards of Fort Walton, Florida and one sister, Pamela (Bud) Brink of Rialto, New Mexico; nine grandchildren and one great granddaughter.

She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Annie Beth Thoenen.

In lieu of flowers Memorial Contributions are suggested to: Eric Harmon in care of Robinson Funeral Home, PO Box 68, Ashland, Missouri 65010