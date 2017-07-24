Della Pauley 1920-2017

Della Faye Pauley, 97, of Ashland, Missouri, passed away Saturday, July 22, 2017 at Ashland Villa in Ashland.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 27, 2017 from 10:00-11:00 a.m. at Memorial Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 27, 2017 at the funeral home. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery.

She was born on April 5, 1920 in Boone County, Mo., the daughter of Proctor and Louella (Pitts) Pace who preceded her in death. She was married on February 24, 1946 in Ashland to Marvin Pauley who preceded her in death in 2012. Faye graduated from Ashland High School and then became a teacher from taking college courses through the summers. She worked as an office administrator with the Federal Draft Board until her retirement.

Survivors include four sisters, her twin, Ella Mae Glascock of Ashland, Pauline White of Ashland, Roberta Gardner of Columbia, and Dorothy Nichols of Columbia, as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was also preceded in death by two brothers, Lahmon Pace and M.D. Pace.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Ashland Villa, 301 Henry Clay Blvd, Ashland, MO 65010 OR Compassus Hospice, 3050 I-70 Dr SE, Ste 100, Columbia, MO 65201.

Online condolences may be made online at www.memorialfuneralhomeandcemetery.com.