Delia Dell White (Knipp), 98, of Columbia, passed away on August 15, 2018 in Columbia.

Funeral services were Wednesday, Aug. 22 at Memorial Baptist Church in Columbia, Rev. Robert Lively officiating.

Delia was born on May 23, 1920, in Ashland, the daughter of Charles and Florence (Pauley) Ellis, who preceded her in death.

She was married on May 17, 1940, in Columbia, to William Woodrow “Woody” Knipp, who preceded her in death on March 23, 1989.

Delia then married Kenneth White in 1996, in Hartsburg. He preceded her in death in 2014. A son, Joseph Woodrow Knipp, preceded her in death in 2003.

Survivors include her son, Charles Knipp (Linda) of Harrisburg; two daughters, Karen Eubanks (Mark) and Beverly Bachmann of Columbia; five grandchildren, Brenda May, Laura Perkins, Eddie Knipp, Robin Halford and Christina Eubanks; five great-grandchildren and six great-great grandchildren.