On Tuesday, August 6, 2019, Debbra Conner, wife, mother, daughter and sister, passed away suddenly at the age of 40 years. She was born on December 29, 1978 in Jefferson City, Missouri. Debbra will be forever remembered by her husband Mike, and their precious children, Caleb and Lila, by her parents Robert (Deb) Moad and Elsie Moad, and by her sister Christine (Jerad) Orey. Debbra will also be forever remembered by her nephew and nieces, extended family and dear friends.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at the Ashland Baptist Church at 10:00 am. Burial will follow in New Liberty Cemetery in Ashland. An open casket visitation will be held on Monday, August 12, 2019 at Ashland Baptist Church from 5:00 – 8:00 pm.

Debbra had a loyalty that was unmatched and gave 200% commitment. She committed her time to Girl Scouts as a troop leader and volunteer on countless projects and events. She served on the PTA for Southern Boone Schools. She loved to be with family, work out and also focused a lot of her energy on growing her Mary Kay business. She took on new challenges with a passion and proceeded “full-speed ahead.”

In lieu of flowers, donations can be dropped off or mailed to the Debbra Conner Memorial Fund, c/o Central Bank of Boone County, 405 E. Broadway, Ashland, MO 65010.

