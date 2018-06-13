Debbie Nickerson of Hallsville, passed away June 6, 2018 at Boone Hospital, she was 43 years old.

Debbie was born October 2, 1974 in Columbia the daughter of Burnis and Louise Nichols, Stone. She married Jason Nickerson on May 27, 2005 in Jefferson City and he survives. Debbie worked for Day Break as a courier.

Memorial Services were held at 6:00pm on June 12, 2018 at Robinson Funeral Home in Ashland, visitation was held from 4:00 to 6:00pm.

Survivors also include her mother, Louise Stone of Ashland; one son, Ronnie Surface of Brazito; two daughters, McKenzie Nickerson of Centralia and Sierra Nickerson of Hallsville; three brothers, Eddy Harmon, Kenny Harmon and Bill Harmon all of Ashland; two sisters, Vickie (Alan) Gares of Hartsburg and Teresa (Curtis) Bennett of Ashland.