Debbie Melvin of Ashland, passed away August 23, 2017 at Boone Hospital, she was 61 years old.

Debbie was born October 2, 1955, in Fulton, Missouri, the daughter of Hobert and Mary Lee Walker Parman. She married Johnny (Pete) Melvin on August 17, 1975 in Columbia. She was a member of the Praise Assembly in Columbia. Debbie worked for the University of Missouri Library in Columbia.

Celebration of Life services will be held at the Living Faith Church in Ashland September 2, 2017 at 11:00am.

Survivors include, her husband, Pete Melvin; one son, Johnny (April) Melvin of Ashland; two daughters, Mary (Kerby) Mitchell of Columbia and Claire ( Ray Linzie) Melvin of Ashland; her grandchildren, Caleb Mitchell, Nathaniel and Abigail Melvin; two sisters, Penny (Fred) Martie and Donna (Danny) Perkins.

She was preceded in death by her parents, one brother and one sister