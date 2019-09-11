David Warren Morton, 91, passed away August 3, 2019. He was living in the Armed Forces Retirement Home in Gulfport, Mississippi for the past four years but was originally from Ashland, Mo. and lived in Harrisburg in his later years. He was born April 26, 1928, the son of William M. Morton and Georgia G. Nichols Morton. He is survived by one son, Gregory Warren Morton, grandddaughter, Megan B. Morton and great-granddaughter Aiyanna Goff, one sister, Mary Margaret Hughes of Norfolk Va., and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by three brothers and one sister, Paul W. Morton, Winston P. Morton, Jay W. Morton and Gladys L. Hazell.

Warren served in the United States Navy for 20 years and was a true patriot. He also worked as a printer for Lee Gipson Printing for many years. He loved his family and all his lifetime fur babies.

A celebration of life visitation will be held on Saturday, September 14, from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at Robinson Funeral home in Ashland. A military service will follow at New Salem cemetery.