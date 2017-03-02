Darrell Ellis passed away at Ashland Healthcare on March 2, 2017, she was 97 years old.

Darrell was born March 5, 1919 in Hartsburg, Missouri, the daughter of Wilton and Eva Nichols Griffin. She married Glen (Jack) Ellis on August 16, 1938 in Broken Bow, Nebraska. She was a homemaker all her life. Darrell was a member of New Salem Baptist Church and the Southern Boone Senior Center.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday March 4, 2017 at Robinson Funeral Home at 1:00pm with visitation one hour prior

Survivors include her daughter, Glenda (Mack) Scanlan of College Station. Texas; son-in-law, Kenneth Sapp of Ashland; step-son, Bill G. Ellis of Harrisburg; five grandchildren, thirteen great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack, one daughter Saundra Sapp and four brothers.

In lieu of flowers Memorial Contributions are suggested to Goshen Cemetery or to New Baptist Church in care of the family.