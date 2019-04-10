Darlene Mae Wren Short of Overland Park Kansas, formerly of Columbia Missouri passed away April 7, 2019 at the age of 97.

She was born April 23, 1921 in Hartsburg, Missouri the daughter of Josie and Robbie Wren. Darlene married Paul Vemer Short on May 31, 1941.

Darlene graduated from Hickman High School and the Orton and Rice Secretarial School. She had been employed at the Treasure Chest as a salesperson and Boone County Agricultural Extension Office as a secretary. She was primarily a homemaker enjoying cooking, gardening, sewing and knitting. She had been active with 4-H club, PTA, Cub Scouts, Co-operative Extension of Women, and King’s daughters. She especially liked reading and art. In her middle age, she took art classes and painted many pictures to share with family.

Services will be held at Robinson Funeral Home in Ashland, Mo., on Saturday April 13 at 1:30 p.m., burial will follow in Goshen Cemetery. Visitation is from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.

She is survived by: her children – Emily Wisley of Coopers Plains, NY; Marilyn Holland of Aurora, CO; and Mark Short (Ann) of Overland Park, KS.

Grandchildren – Jessica Wisley (Nick), Jeffrey Wisley (Inessa), Rebecca McSweeney (Jack), Melissa Couch (David), Brian Holland, Patrick Short (Mindy), Timothy Short, Michael Short; six Great Grandchildren and Six Great Great-Grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and siblings: Robbie Estil Wren, Rebecca Peuster, Donnie Wren.

In lieu of flowers Memorial Donations to Goshen Cemetery Fund.