               Darlene Blakemore

Darlene Jane Blakemore, 80, of Columbia passed away on Saturday, January 6, 2018 at her residence.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 10, 2018 at Memorial Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 11, 2018 at Memorial Park Cemetery, with Thomas Lutz officiating.

She was born in Wilton, Mo, the daughter of Chester and Helen (Batye) Reeder, both of whom preceded her in death. She was married in New Jersey on May 29, 1957, to Reid Pace, who preceded her in death on July 10, 1967. She was later married to Marvin Blakemore in Columbia, Mo. She worked as a secretary for New Haven Elementary School and retired from Columbia Public Schools.

She is survived by three children: Terre Gatlin (Carl) of Tipton, Greg Pace (Cherie) of Columbia, and Darren Blakemore of Columbia; 3 sisters, Janet Calvin of Hartsburg, Checkie Ryan of Ashland, and Joyce Sapp of Hartsburg; 3 brothers, Joe Reeder of Boonville, Johnny Reeder (Ethel) of Ashland, and Butch Reeder (Louann) of Hartsburg; 4 grandchildren, and 7 great grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by one daughter, Lynelle Pace and one sister-in-law, Lovonia Reeder.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to American Cancer Society, c/o Memorial Funeral Home, 1217 Business Loop 70 West, Columbia, MO 65202.

Online condolences may be made at www.memorialfuneralhomeandcemetery.com.