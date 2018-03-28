Danny Ray Sapp, 57, of Columbia, Missouri passed away Sunday March 25, 2018.

Memorial Services will be later at the Elks Lodge 594 in Columbia.

Danny is survived by his brother, David (Lee Ann) Sapp; sister Laura Shrum; step-sons, Brian (Mindy) Johnson, Eric (Christine) Johnson, granddaughter, Samantha Rose; and his parents, Melvin (Beverly) Sapp.

Donations can be made to Central MO honor Flight 1400 Forum Blvd. Ste. 7-A, Box 334, Columbia, MO 65203.

Online condolences may be left for the family at memorialfuneralhomeandcemetery.com