Col. Jimmy Lloyd Sapp, 79 of Ashland passed away Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Boone Hospital.

Graveside services were held at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, January 25, at New Salem Cemetery.

Jimmy Lloyd was born February 3, 1940, in Ashland, the son of LT Sapp and Dorothy Faye Hendrix. He married Janet Sue Scott on April 15, 1961 in Brazito, and she preceded him in death. Jimmy Lloyd attended Goshen Primitive Baptist Church. He retired after 38 years as Road and Bridge Supervisor for Boone County Public Works. Jimmy was a lifelong Auctioneer. He served on the Board of Consolidated Water Supply District #1 and Boone Electric nominating Committee. Jimmy had a love for his grandchildren, livestock farming, and his dogs. He was a member of the Little Dixie Fox Hunters Assn.

He is survived by his daughter Janna Mahan and husband Stuart and son, Scott Sapp and wife Kristie; and grandchildren Austin and Jameson Mahan, Kirsten Tripaldi and husband Alex and Creighton Sapp and wife Angie. One great- grandchild Axel Tripaldi.

He was preceded in death by his parents LT Sapp and Dorothy Faye Sapp and wife Janet Sapp.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Englewood Community Club, in care of the family.

Arrangements are under the direction of Robinson Funeral Home in Ashland.