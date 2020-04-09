Charles R. “Chuck” Ferguson, 76, of Hartsburg passed away on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. A celebration of Chuck’s life will be held by his family at a later date. Chuck is survived by his wife Jean Ann Ferguson of Hartsburg, one sister Jan Montgomery (Bill) of Strafford, MO, and 7 nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Chuck’s name to The State Historical Society of Missouri at 605 Elm St. Columbia, MO 65201, or to the Southern Boone County Public Library at 109 N. Main St. Ashland, MO 65010. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.ParkerMillard.com