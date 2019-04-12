Charles Gilbert Martin, Jr., of Ashland passed away April 12, 2019 at Boone Hospital Center in Columbia, he was 65 years old. Charlie was born January 31, 1954 in Columbia, the son of Gilbert Martin and Betty Ranz. He married Denise Mistler on October 16, 1992 in Belle Missouri. He was a trucker, hauling over the road. Charlie was a member of the Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church in Hartsburg.

Funeral Services will be held on Monday April 15, 2019 at 11:00 am at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church with burial following in New Salem Cemetery. Visitation will be on Sunday April 14, 2019 from 4:00 to 6:00pm at Robinson Funeral Home in Ashland.

Survivors include, his wife, Denise, his mother, Betty Glaab (Ed Griffin) of Ashland; four sons, Joe (Megan) Martin, Andrew (Tina) Martin of Ashland, Daniel (Quinn) Martin of Nixa and Chris Martin of Lenexa Kansas; one daughter, Leslie Martin of Ashland; two brothers, Mike (Connie) Martin and Richard (Christy) Martin of Ashland, nine grandchildren, Kelsey, Jadon, Colton, Clayten, Lexi, Alie, Justus, Evelyn and Mahala; 2 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his father.

In lieu of flowers Memorial Contributions are suggested to New Salem Cemetery or Central Missouri Honor Flight in care of the family PO Box 68 Ashland Mo 65010.