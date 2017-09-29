Cephas Jackson, Jr., 88 of Fulton, Missouri passed away on Wednesday, September 27, 2017 at his home surrounded by family. Visitation will be from 10-11am, Monday, October 2, 2017 at Memorial Funeral Home in Columbia. Funeral will be 11am Monday at Memorial with burial to follow in Memorial Park Cemetery.

Cephas was born May 26, 1929 in Searcy County, Arkansas near Marshall, the son of the late Cephas, Sr. and Mary (Mauze) Jackson. He served in the US Army as a cook from 1951-1954. After returning home, he made his living cutting timber in Missouri and Kansas. He retired from custodial work at the First Baptist Church in Jefferson City, Missouri. He was passionate about woodworking, fishing, and hunting.

He is survived by his son, Ron (Sandy) Jackson; grandson, Avery (Sara) Jackson; granddaughter, Jeanie (Darrel) Whitlatch, and five great-grandchildren. His parents, and several brothers and sisters, preceded him in death.

He lived a long-fulfilled life and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

