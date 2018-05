Carl Mey, passed away May 24, 2018 at Ashland Healthcare, he was 89 years old.

Carl was born August 28, 1928 in Brakel, Germany, the son of Karl and Maria Wiethaup Mey. He worked as a radiology technician before his retirement.

He is survived by one son, Richard (Mary Ann) Gowdy of Hartsburg, Missouri; his granddaughter, Kathryn Gowdy of Columbia.

Arrangements under the direction of Robinson Funeral Home.