 C.L. Richardson 1931-2017

C.L. Richardson of Hartsburg, passed away October 17, 2017 at Boone Hospital Center in Columbia, he was 86 years old.

C.L. was born September 1, 1931 in Wilton, the son of Charles Logan and Nellie Mae Rippeto, Richardson. He married Nancy Wintermeyer on October 11, 1952 in Hartsburg. C.L. and his wife, Nancy own and operated C.L. Construction Co. for 65 years and raised cattle. He served in the military, was on the board of South County Bank in Ashland. C.L. was a member of the Ashland Masonic Lodge and Order of Eastern Star.

Private funeral services were held at Goshen Cemetery.

Survivors include, his wife, Nancy; one son, Charles David (Robin Kay) Richardson of Hallsville; three daughters, Debbie (Gary) Crump of Jefferson City, Donna (Nathan) Lacy of Hartsburg and Diann (Matt) Holliday of Columbia; ten grandchildren, Steffanee, Bryce, Joshua, Phillip, Jennifer, Devon, Seth, Erika, Paige and Curtis; five great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother and one sister.

Memorial Contributions are suggested to Goshen Cemetery in care of the family.