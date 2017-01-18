Brent Arnold 1940-2017

Brent Elvin Arnold, 76, of Ashland, Mo. went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, January 18, 2017 at his home surrounded by his family.

Visitation will be held on Friday, January 20, 2017 at Ashland Baptist Church, 203 E Broadway, Ashland from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 21, 2017 at 1:00 p.m. at the church.

Brent was born on November 3, 1940 in Ashland, to Elvin Edward and Lillian (Phillips) Arnold who preceded him in death. He was married to Beverly Foutz on October 18, 1958 in Warrenton, Mo. He lived his entire life in Ashland.

Brent was a wonderful woodworker, cabinet maker and all around “Mr. Fix-It”. Often he was called upon to be the “brains” of many projects and will be missed by many for his teaching qualities. His family has homes full of furniture handmade and unique. Brent also served the Lord by supporting his home church with woodworking projects, repair and service.

He is survived by his wife Beverly of the home; their three daughters, Mary Spurling (Denny) of Minnesota, Terri Jasa (Frank) of Nebraska and Sherri Privitera (Aaron) of Kansas City, Mo; five grandchildren and four great grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by one brother, Larry Arnold.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bonds Chapel Cemetery OR Ashland Baptist Church Building Fund c/o Memorial Funeral Home, 1217 Business Loop 70 West, Columbia, Mo. 65202.

