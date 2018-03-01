Brennen Loyd Berry passed away February 27, 2018, he was 24 years old.

He was born on August 14, 1993 in Hartsburg, Mo., the son of Loyd Dean and Debbie Berry. We will remember Brennen for his kind heart and loyalty to family and friends. His contagious smile has touched so many and will stay with us always.

Memorial Services will be held Sunday, March 4, 2018 at Peace United Church of Christ in Hartsburg at 4:00 pm with visitation from 2:00 to 4:o0 pm.

Brennen is survived by his parents, his sister, Lacey Berry of Springfield, Mo., his grandfather, Jim Bridgford of Mexico, Mo., Honoray Grandmother, Nancy Stuart of Columbia, Mo., and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Brennen is preceded in death by his grandmother, Margie Bridgford of Mexico, Mo. and his grandparents, Lewis and Lottie Berry of Mexico, Mo.

In lieu of flowers Memorial Contributions are suggested to Freiden’s Cemetery in Hartsburg.

Arrangements under the direction of Robinson Funeral Home in Ashland.