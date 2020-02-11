Loyle Dwayne VanHorn , of Ashland, passed February 6, 2020 he was 94 years old. Loyle was born April 12, 1925 in Quapaw, Oklahoma, the son of Lloyd and Anna Inman, VanHorn . He married Betty Faye Reed on June 16, 1946 in Plattsmouth, Nebraska. He worked as a Baptist Minister until retirement.

Funeral services were held on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at 3:30 pm at Ashland Baptist Church, burial followed at Lowell Cemetery in Baxter, Kansas.

Loyle was a WWII, Army Corps Sergeant, as B17& B19 Mechanic in Guam. He was a member of the Ashland Baptist Church.

Survivors include, son David Allen VanHorn of Des Moines, Iowa; daughter Anna Coleman of Ashland; grandchildren Jeff (Amy) White, Timothy Coleman, Anna Madge Coleman and Amy (Bud) Everett- Purscell; 6 great grand children.

He was preceded in death by his wife Betty Faye, and his parents.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Lowell Cemetery Baxter Kansas and the Ashland Baptist Church.

Arrangements under the direction of Robinson Funeral Home in Ashland.