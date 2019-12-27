Billy Lee Reeves was born on October 19, 1935 in Success, AR and passed away on December 24, 2019, in Ashland, MO.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Monte and Mazie Reeves; sister, Dean Walls; and brother, Jack Reeves.

Bill is survived by his wife, Barbara Reeves; son, Randy Reeves; daughter, Phyllis Weter (Craig); grandsons, Dusty Weter (Kelci), Brady Weter (Aly) and Kevin Reeves; granddaughter, Patricia Webb and eight great-grandchildren.

Bill was a man of strong faith and a member of New Salem Baptist Church in Ashland, MO. He was dedicated to the Electric Co-op industry for 51 years, spending 36 of those in Milan, MO as the manager of North Central Electric Cooperative.

Private services were held on Saturday at New Salem Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please send memorial contributions to New Salem Baptist Church, 12721 US Hwy 63, Ashland, MO 65010.