Bill Linder, 68, of Ashland made his journey to heaven on August 7, 2018 surrounded by his family.

Billy Eugene Linder was born July 20, 1950 in Springfield, Mo., the son of Chester Linder and Evelyn McIntosh Linder. He retired from Simplex/ Grinnel as an electronic technician after 30 years of service. Bills hobbies included hunting, fishing, dancing, and spending time with his family.

Private Services will be held at a later date.

Bill is survived by his mother, Evelyn Sawyer of Nixa, Mo; one son, Will Linder of Wichita, Kan.; one daughter, Kathy Linder-Ward of Independence, Kan.; two brothers, Lee Linder of Hallsville and Roger Linder of Centralia; four sisters, Carol Eitzen of Magnolia, Texas; Susan Kempf of Walnut Shades, Mo.; Louanna Reeder of Hartsburg, and Kathy Martin of Ashland. He is also survived by five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his father, Chester Linder and paternal grandparents, Herman and Virgie Linder of Marshfield, Mo.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Bill’s name to the Parkinson’s Foundation.

Arrangements under the direction of Robinson Funeral Home in Ashland, Mo.