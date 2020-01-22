Betty Lou Bland, 86, of Ashland, MO, passed away Sunday, January 19, 2020, at University Hospital, Columbia, MO, surrounded by family.

Betty was born March 11, 1933, in Toledo, IL, to Daniel and Lora Inez (Oakley) Seeley, one of fifteen children.

She married Charles Bland June 2, 1949, leading to a celebration of 67 years of marriage. Charles preceded her in death in 2016.

Services will be held at the Ashland Baptist Church, Ashland, MO. on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 12:00pm. Visitation will be held one hour prior. Burial will follow at the Liberty Cemetery, Ashland, MO.

Betty is survived by six sisters: Dorothy (Dean) Fogle, Austin, TX; Rose (Max) Cutright Ashmore, IL; Carol (Larry) Comer, Casey, IL; Connie (Kenny) Parker, Greenup IL; Nancy (Ralph) Willoughby, Sherman, IL; and Karen (John) Trigg, Toledo, IL; two daughters: Brenda (Roger) Page, Columbia, MO, and Jane (the late Charlie) Armer, Ashland, MO; three grandsons: James Waldrip, Columbia, MO; Jason (Rebecca) Shoot, Ashland, MO; and Nathan Armer, Columbia, MO; and two great-grandchildren: Kylie Shoot and Lleyton Shoot.

Betty is preceded in death by her parents; five brothers: Willard, Eugene, Vora, William and Ronald; and three sisters: Kathleen Garrett, Maxine Myers and Norma McCloud.

Memorial contributions may be made to Toledo Christian Church, Toledo, IL; Liberty Cemetery, Ashland, MO; or a charity of the donor’s choice in care of the family.

Arrangements are under the direction of Robinson Funeral Home, Ashland, MO.