     Ben Nieman 1951-2017

Benjamin F. Nieman Jr. of Columbia passed away at his home on October 31, 2017, he was 66 years old.

Ben was born April 17, 1951 in Jefferson City, the son of Benjamin and Elda Boemeker, Niemann Sr. He married Beverly Bonjour on October 27, 19 95. Ben was a member of Peace United Church of Christ in Hartsburg. He worked for Boone County Public Works as a truck driver for almost 40 years. Ben was a lifetime member of the Ashland Optimist Club. He loved Nascar, tractor pulls and spending time with his family.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:00am Friday, November 3, 2017 at Peace United Church of Christ in Hartsburg.

Visitation will be held at Robinson Funeral Home in Ashland on November 2, 2017 from 3:00 to 7:00pm.

Survivors include his wife, Beverly; one son, Michael Harms ; two daughters, Penny (Bobby) Reichert and Lisa (Tim) Key all of Columbia; his bonus daughter, Amanda (Bruce) Davenport of Hallsville; one sister, Mary Ann (George) March of Hartsburg, his grandchildren, Amber, Kelsey , Kyle, Kelly ,Caleb, Rachel, Rebecca, Trei, Cheyenne and Wyatt; Great grandchildren, Kinley, Tucker, Laken, Amylia, Madelyn and Malachi.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and one sister.

In lieu of flowers Memorial Contributions are suggested to American Cancer Society and Freidens Cemetery in care of the family.