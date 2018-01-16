Becky Fricke, 51, of Harrisburg began her heavenly journey on Friday, January 12, 2018 at her home.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, January 17, 2018 at Mount Pleasant Cemetery near Hartsburg.

She was born on September 2, 1966 in Jefferson City, the daughter of Gerald and Sharon (Woods) Bolten. She was married on December 22, 1993 at Perche Baptist Church to Ronnie Fricke.

She enjoyed life to the fullest, watching ATV and motorcycle racing, horses, and chasing hot air balloons. She also was a fan of Disney and took her kids and grandkids, 11 total, to Disney for vacation. She loved her family most of all and especially loved spoiling her grandkids.

She is survived by: her husband, Ronnie; her mother, Sharon Terry (Richard) of Hartsburg; her children: Ashley Fossum (Chad) of Shelbina, Lacey Jennings (Chris Richardson) of Holts Summit, Jessica Hartman (Kourtney Norris) of Glasgow, Jeffrey, Nikki, and Haile Fricke, all of Harrisburg; grandchildren: Weston Jennings, Dallas O’Bryan, Eva Fossum, Hadley Jennings, Landon O’Bryan, and Remington Fossum; one brother, Dwayne Bolten (Joy) of Plainfield, Indiana; and stepbrothers Dwight and Rob. She was preceded in death by her father, Gerald Bolten; and her grandmother Bessie Woods.

Memorials are suggested to Cancer Treatment Centers of America.

